Civitan Club gift to the community finds a home at the Pakenham library

Photo: Taking their positions on the stairs are (from the top step), James Hrkach, artist, Garwood Tripp, Pakenham Civitan member, Barbara Button, Chairperson of the Mississippi Mills Public Library Board, and, Sheila Robertson, Branch Library Assistant, Pakenham Branch Library.

During Pakenham’s 2023 bicentennial year, the Pakenham and District Civitan Club produced a poster that featured the village of Pakenham.

The original art, created by local artist James Hrkach, was always intended to be a gift to the community and is now proudly displayed at the Pakenham Library.  Handsome printed copies of the poster are for sale in Pakenham shops.

It is a beautiful poster, and it is extremely unusual these days to see hand lettering and not computer-generated type.  In its straightforward style, the artwork reminds some of a New Yorker magazine cover.

