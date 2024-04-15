Civitan Club gift to the community finds a home at the Pakenham library

During Pakenham’s 2023 bicentennial year, the Pakenham and District Civitan Club produced a poster that featured the village of Pakenham.

The original art, created by local artist James Hrkach, was always intended to be a gift to the community and is now proudly displayed at the Pakenham Library. Handsome printed copies of the poster are for sale in Pakenham shops.

It is a beautiful poster, and it is extremely unusual these days to see hand lettering and not computer-generated type. In its straightforward style, the artwork reminds some of a New Yorker magazine cover.