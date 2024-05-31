Civitan golf tournament in support of new all-inclusive playground, June 23

Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Pakenham Highlands golf course

18 holes with cart – four ball scramble

Full course chicken dinner following tournament at Almonte Civitan Hall.

Prizes and putting contest at hall prior to dinner.

Proceeds to new all-inclusive playground to be constructed at the Civitan property.

Cost: $120 per player.

Please advise names of players to gcchaplin@gmail.com with payment by cash, cheque payable to Civitan Club of Almonte by June 18th. Payment can also be made by e-transfer to: treasurer@almontecivitan.com.