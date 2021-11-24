Looking for Claxton Christmas cakes?   

Get Dark or Light or both!  $8 for 1 cake (1 lb) or box of 3 cakes for $22.

Purchase:

  • At Almonte Civitan on Dec 8 when you pick up your tourtieres
  • Or from Ace Country, Lark (formerly Couples Corners), Don’s Meat Market, Levi’s Home Hardware and Gilligallou Bird in Almonte and 5-Span Feed & Seed, or Nicholson Sundries in Pakenham. 
  • Rexall’s – Tuesday Nov 30; Shopper’s – Thursday Nov 25, and Dec 2; and Patrice Independent – Dec 5-11.  Times: between 10-4 pm
  • Note: dates above may be cancelled if our supplies sell out early