Looking for Claxton Christmas cakes?
Get Dark or Light or both! $8 for 1 cake (1 lb) or box of 3 cakes for $22.
Purchase:
- At Almonte Civitan on Dec 8 when you pick up your tourtieres
- Or from Ace Country, Lark (formerly Couples Corners), Don’s Meat Market, Levi’s Home Hardware and Gilligallou Bird in Almonte and 5-Span Feed & Seed, or Nicholson Sundries in Pakenham.
- Rexall’s – Tuesday Nov 30; Shopper’s – Thursday Nov 25, and Dec 2; and Patrice Independent – Dec 5-11. Times: between 10-4 pm
- Note: dates above may be cancelled if our supplies sell out early