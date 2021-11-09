Tourtieres and Claxton Christmas Cakes – Civitans Working for You

Thanksgiving Apple Pie and Crisps Days have passed. Almonte Civitans went through a mountain of pie crust and apples but were very grateful for the support of our community with this project held in late September. Thank you so much Mississippi Mills and surrounding area!

Our second Pie Days will see us making Tourtieres – 50% pork and 50% beef. Again, our Civitan volunteers and friends will follow all the necessary Covid-19 health guidelines.

While we have a “deadline date” to order by, it is advised to not put off your orders – we are limited in what we can produce. When sales get close to the limit, we close the online Store and sales@civitan email site. Use the phone line to continue to make an order or to be put on a Waiting List.

All our Charity Projects like pies and cake sales help us reach out to make a difference in our community.

10-inch Tourtieres $20

Order by Nov 29th Pick up Wednesday, Dec 8th between Noon – 6 PM.

Order by emailing sales@almontecivitan.com OR online at the “shop” at www.almontecivtan.com or calling Marsha Guthrie at 613-256-1102.

For your convenience pies can be prepaid through the sales store when ordering on the website or by e-transfer to treasurer@almontecivitan.com. We will accept cash but payment can also be made by using your chip debit/credit card at pick up on Dec 8th.

Looking for Claxton Christmas Cakes?

Get Dark or Light or both! $8 for 1 cake (1 lb) or box of 3 cakes for $22.

Purchase:

from Ace Country, Lark ( formerly Couples Corners), Don’s Meat Market, Levi’s Home Hardware and Gilligallou Bird in Almonte and 5-Span Feed & Seed, or Nicholson Sundries in Pakenham.

Rexall’s – Tuesday Nov 9, 23 & 30; Shopper’s – Thursday Nov 11, 25, and Dec 2; and Patrice Independent – Nov 14-20 and Dec 5-11. Times: between 10-4 pm

Note: dates above may be cancelled if our supplies sell out early.

Or Order by December 3 to sales@almontecivitan.com or call Alison at 613-618-5716. Prepay with

e-transfer to treasurer@almontecivitan.com, or pay at pick-up with exact cash or cheque in envelope or chip debit/credit. Pick up times from Civitan Hall:

December 8 between Noon – 6 pm (with your tourtiere) or at times communicated with your order confirmation.