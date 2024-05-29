Civitans mark Red Shirt Day to support accessibility

National AccessAbility Week runs from May 26 to June 1, 2024. The theme for this year is “Forward together; Accessibility and Inclusions for All.” Easter Seals Red Shirt Day was celebrated Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Red Shirt Day is where participants make a pledge to remove physical, attitudinal and systemic barriers in and around their communities.

The Almonte Civitan Club is very proud to say “THIS IS WHAT WE DO.” We have made a pledge to ourselves, to our community, to all, that we will be building a fully accessible and barrier-free family playground that is designed with persons of all ages, regardless of their physical abilities or cognitive challenges.

See our pledge to Easter Seals at https://easterseals.ca/en/redshirtday/#the-pledge. For more information about our Accessible and Barrier Free Family Playground visit us at www.almontecivitan.com/playground