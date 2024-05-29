Thursday, May 30, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Furniture items for sale

Metal corner shelf unit. Measures approximately 5’9”x...

Civitans mark Red Shirt Day to support accessibility

National AccessAbility Week runs from May 26...

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 2

The dance is from 2 pm till...
LivingCivitans mark Red Shirt Day to support accessibility

Civitans mark Red Shirt Day to support accessibility

National AccessAbility Week runs from May 26 to June 1, 2024.  The theme for this year is “Forward together; Accessibility and Inclusions for All.”  Easter Seals Red Shirt Day was celebrated Wednesday, May 29, 2024.  Red Shirt Day is where participants make a pledge to remove physical, attitudinal and systemic barriers in and around their communities.

The Almonte Civitan Club is very proud to say “THIS IS WHAT WE DO.”   We have made a pledge to ourselves, to our community, to all, that we will be building a fully accessible and barrier-free family playground that is designed with persons of all ages, regardless of their physical abilities or cognitive challenges.

See our pledge to Easter Seals at https://easterseals.ca/en/redshirtday/#the-pledge.  For more information about our Accessible and Barrier Free Family Playground visit us at www.almontecivitan.com/playground

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone