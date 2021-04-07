On Sunday, April 18th at 2 PM, join us for a spring speaker in our Digital Speaker Series! We are excited to host local author Anne Raina who will be speaking about her non-fiction book, “Clara’s Rib: A True Story of a Young Girl Growing up in a Tuberculosis Hospital”. Anne’s father and seven of her nine older siblings spent many years in the Royal Ottawa Sanatorium for the treatment of tuberculosis. Clara’s Rib paints a graphic picture of what life was like in the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s for TB patients. It also reminds us of the sweeping ramifications of any pandemic, whether TB or Covid, and the importance of taking precautionary measures seriously.

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom. To register for this event, email nlrmuseum@gmail.com and we will gladly send you the link as soon as it becomes available.