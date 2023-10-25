Clarence Brydges — obituary

Brydges, Clarence

Clarence Orville Brydges passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital on Monday October 23, 2023 at the age of 82.

Beloved husband of almost 63 years to Marian Brydges (nee Bryan). Devoted dad of Allan (Sheila Maguire) and Lori Brydges. Loving grandpa of Michelle and Allison Toshack (Jacob Bergevin), Greg (Sarah) and Michael Brydges and great grandpa to Anson Brydges.

Dear brother of the late Beverly Madden (Joe deceased), Blair (Lynda), Harold (Lucille), the late Bruce (Willie), Joan Scott (Kevin), Roy (Debbie), Stephen (Maryann), Darrell, and Heather Denvir (Basil). Predeceased by his parents Orville and Gladys Brydges. Clarence will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families. He will be missed by many friends.

Clarence spent his life farming and driving the school bus in his hometown of Almonte where he was born, raised and rooted. He spent a brief time working in both Sudbury and in Oshawa. In his free time, he could be found riding his Yamaha sled, or when the weather was warmer camping. His happiest moments will always be those spent with his family.

His family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the exceptional staff at Almonte General Hospital for the loving care of Clarence over the last few days.

Friends may call at Gambles Funeral Home in Almonte on Saturday October 28th, 2023. Visitation begins at 11 with a service to follow at 1pm. A reception will be held following the service, with interment taking place at 3pm at St. Paul’s Cemetery. For those who wish, please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital or Alzheimer’s Society.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com