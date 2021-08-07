The Clayton Community Centre is a spacious rental event space for receptions, celebrations, community dances etc, as well as the venue for monthly dinner and dance events over the winter months.. The hall is also used for craft shows, information sessions and similar non-celebratory events

This incorporated not-for-profit organization is currently looking for interested people to join its Board of Directors. There are a number of vacant positions including Treasurer and Secretary, as well as Directors for Event Planning, Communications and Project Management.

If you are interested in getting involved in the Clayton community and joining the Board please contact us at claytonrecclub@storm.ca