ARE YOU INTERESTED IN AFFORDABLE HOUSING FOR SENIORS IN THE CLAYTON AREA?

The Clayton Seniors Housing Corporation is seeking a volunteer to serve as Treasurer on the Board of Directors

CSHC is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1990 that owns and operates the Linn Bower apartment building (25 units) for seniors located in Clayton, Ontario. CSHC receives annual funding from Lanark County to provide 13 Rent Geared to Income apartments for low-income seniors.

Our Mission is to engage with our tenants, our funding partners and our community to provide high-quality, affordable housing for seniors.

We are seeking an individual with knowledge or experience in finance to serve as Treasurer.

New volunteers will be provided with an orientation package and training opportunities.

To obtain a copy of the application form or to discuss this opportunity further, please contact Clem Pelot at clempelot@storm.ca or 613-256-7535.

Deadline for applications is November 30, 2021