‘Coldest Night of the Year’ February 22: Ending Youth Homelessness in Lanark County

Coldest Night of the Year!! February 22nd, at the Canoe Club in Carleton Place.

It’s a Nationwide event – to raise money for those hurt, hungry or homeless. The Event is hosted in support of Cornerstone Landing Youth Services with support from CFUW Perth and District. We have teams walking across Lanark County, and many joining us on site at the Canoe Club. The OPP has put in a team, Starbucks Lanark County – has raised the most funds for Starbucks NationWide!

Event Details: