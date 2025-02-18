‘Coldest Night of the Year’ February 22: Ending Youth Homelessness in Lanark County

Coldest Night of the Year!! February 22nd, at the Canoe Club in Carleton Place.
It’s a Nationwide event – to raise money for those hurt, hungry or homeless. The Event is hosted in support of Cornerstone Landing Youth Services with support from CFUW Perth and District. We have teams walking across Lanark County, and many joining us on site at the Canoe Club. The OPP has put in a team, Starbucks Lanark County – has raised the most funds for Starbucks NationWide!
Event Details:
- 4:00 PM – Welcome and Registration: Arrive early, meet fellow participants, and prepare for an unforgettable evening of community spirit.
- Send-Off Hosted by Starbucks: As you begin your journey, enjoy a warm send-off with coffee and cookiesfrom Starbucks.
- 5:00 PM – Walk Begins: Choose between two walk routes: a 2km or 5km walk. As you step out into the crisp winter evening, you’ll be walking in solidarity with those who face the harsh realities of homelessness every day.
- 6:00 PM – Chili & Buns: After your walk, warm up with a delicious, hearty meal of chili and buns. This is the perfect time to connect with fellow walkers and share your experiences.
- Pit Stop Hosted by Tim Hortons: Refuel during your walk with a friendly pit stop featuring coffee and Tim Bitsto keep you energized and motivated.
- Additional Fun: There will also be face painting for the kids and plenty of community engagement to make the evening even more memorable.