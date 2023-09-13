Come Sing with Us

By Pauline Cherry and Kris Riendeau

If you love to sing but prefer not to perform, have we got a choir for you!

We are a small community choir based out of Almonte, some of whom have been together for about 13 years. Currently our members come from Almonte, Perth, Kanata, Carleton Place, Pakenham and Arnprior.

Since we are not a performing choir, but rather a workshop and teaching choir whose repertoire includes several genres of music, we are able to tackle some of the more challenging choral music because we don’t have to prepare for concerts. As a choir comprising many seniors, we know that “music makes you smarter”, thus increasing our memory and sharpening our cognition. If you enjoy singing, please consider joining us!

For the past several years the wonderful Cheryl Woods has been our fearless leader, but in light of her recent retirement we are delighted to welcome that very talented Ian Guenette as our newdirector. Ian studied at Schulich School of Music of McGill University, is the Director of Music and organist at St. James Anglican Church in Carleton Place, and has been Musical Director for several Mississippi Mudds productions.

We sing together from 10am to noon on Thursdays at the Community Presbyterian Church on Church Street in Almonte. The first series of ten sessions will start on Thursday, September 28 and run until November 30. A registration fee of $85 per person is required, and we ask that you register by September ??so that the music will be ready for you. Please bring cash or a cheque to the first rehearsal, payable to Ian Guenette. This covers Ian’s honorarium as well as costs for insurance and music which you will be able to keep. If you can’t be there on the first day, please arrange for someone else to bring your money or send an e-transfer to <ian_guenette@hotmail.com>.

For more information about this tuneful opportunity, please contact Ian Guenette at <ian_guenette@hotmail.com>.