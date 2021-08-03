If you love to sing, want to find your voice, need to have some fun, crave connection, want to meet new friends, and are looking to try something new in Almonte…..there will be two evenings in August to do all of these things in a beautiful park setting.

Jennifer Noxon, leader/founder of Rhythm & Song! community choir has, for the last year and a half, been holding singing sessions online twice a week. It is now possible for us to meet in person, socially distanced outdoors! So we’re going to take full advantage of the weather and light! We would love to see you. Here are the details…

Wednesday, August 11 6:30pm – 8:00pm

And/or

Wednesday, August 25 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Fee: $12 per night. Kids under 12 are free.

Registration: Send etransfer to randsalmonte@gmail.com . Cash or cheque also accepted. Please send your intention to attend one or both evenings to the email above to get on the attendance list for further details, any cancellations or rescheduling due to weather.

About Rhythm & Song!

Rhythm & Song! is a community choir based in Almonte and entering its 7th year. It belongs to the network of Ubuntu choirs (leadership training is based in Victoria, BC) who believe that the joy of singing is a universal birthright, and that together, regardless of musical background, we can help improve the world by joining voices in song.

Rhythm & Song! is for singers of all stripes and abilities. Interested singers of all ages are welcome.* There are no auditions. The ability to read music is NOT required and there are no formal performances. Any singing we do at community events is voluntary. Weekly sessions are designed for you to sing a lot, sing to develop your voice and listening skills, sing for an overall sense of well-being, and sing to connect with others. Short and longer songs come from world, folk, pop, gospel and roots traditions. We sing in unison, two-part, three-part and four-part harmony with a little body percussion thrown in for good measure. Lyrics are provided when necessary. Jennifer’s approach is focused, yet playful. Come move, listen, laugh, and sing. A lot.

* Kids 10 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

More info at www.jennifernoxon.com/choir and ubuntuchoirs.net