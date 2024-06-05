The BillboardCommunity breakfast at St. George’s in Clayton, June 8 Community breakfast at St. George’s in Clayton, June 8 June 5, 2024 St. George’s monthly community breakfast Saturday, June 8; 9-11am; 278 Tatlock Road in Clayton. Donations are accepted however not required. All welcome. 613-256-9010 for info. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related 2SLGBTQIA+ Voices: Sharing Truths, June 6 June 5, 2024 Sewing and Fashion Summer Camp June 5, 2024 Corridor Gallery: Creative Expressions – Virginia Ross jewelry and watercolours June 4, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Condo for sale, Millfall June 5, 2024 delve – In close conversation with Margaret Macpherson, June 12 June 5, 2024 Community breakfast at St. George’s in Clayton, June 8 June 5, 2024 2SLGBTQIA+ Voices: Sharing Truths, June 6 June 5, 2024 Sewing and Fashion Summer Camp June 5, 2024 There was a Happy Hub-Bub in Almonte last Thursday! June 5, 2024 From the Archives Support local hospitals, win a Camaro convertible Gardening in Almonte: Lessons from Ottawa Centretown Calling All Curious Young Minds! ‘Community transmission’ of coronavirus in Ottawa Yard of the Week, August 24 2022 Capacity is limited at the Committee of the Whole meeting July 29 Twenty new COVID cases in area over past 4 days Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust seeks new board members