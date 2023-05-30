Community Goal Setting Workshop to prevent youth problematic substance use on June 1

Tuesday, May 30, 2023
On Thursday, June 1, Planet Youth Lanark County is hosting a Community Goal Setting Workshop in Carleton Place to create goals and prevention strategies based on a 2022 Planet Youth Lanark County survey of grade 10 students.

The meeting has been designed for youth, parents, school staff, youth leaders, community organizations, municipal staff & councillors … all Lanark County residents who want to help create an action plan. An expert (with 20+ years of experience) in using Planet Youth surveys to develop effective community action plans will lead the workshop. Working together we can make our community a healthier place to grow up.

The meeting will take place from 9:00-11:00 am at the Zion United Memorial Church in Carleton Place.

We look forward to a lively discussion so we encourage you to join us in person if possible. A Zoom link will be available if you want to attend online.

Prevention is possible! 

To register, visit:  https://planet-youth-goal-setting-workshop.eventbrite.ca

