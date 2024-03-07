Community oven season is around the corner!

Friends of the Neighbourhood Tomato Friendship Oven are looking for expressions of interest from local cooks/chefs, community groups, and individuals interested in using the oven this coming season. New to town? The Friendship Oven is a community built, wood-fired oven on the Almonte Library property next to the Almonte Farmers Market, along the Alameda.

You may be interested in being a vendor at the Almonte Farmers Market or want to use the oven on a day other than market day. It makes the best pizza ever but can be used for so much more. Perhaps you want to start a bread baking group with other interested community members or …??

For-profit as well as not-for-profit ventures are welcome. We want to hear from all.

Training will be made available for interested parties. There is a modest fee to use the oven that helps with its upkeep and a market stall fee to be paid to the Almonte Farmers Market for vendors who use the oven as part of the market. We can help you make the necessary connections.

Interested parties, please contact Monika Seiler monikaseiler@gmail.com