Pictured are Laura, Miles, and Brien DeVries, Almonte Civitan Club President Doug Rice, Civitan members Members Kevin Puddington, Alice Puddington

This past Monday a few members of the Almonte Civitan Club went to the home of Laura, Brien, Amelia and Miles DeVries to present them with a cheque which was the end result of an online auction facilitated by the Almonte Civitan Club. We at Civitan wanted to raise some funds to support Brien as he makes his way through his cancer diagnosis and all this diagnosis entails. What better way to support than by giving cash. We realize money is a grand thing but a community coming together to do as we have just seen is truly heartwarming. To quote Laura this has been “overwhelming and so amazing!”

Perhaps you were able to donate one of the 178 plus items for the auction, you were one of the over 500 bidders, you donated funds or topped up your winning bid, you called us at Cvitian and we picked up your envelope of cash, you spread the word through social media, spoke to your friends and got them participating … no matter how you supported you did and in the end we all did it! All help big and small was important to the success of this event and hugely appreciated. It was Civitan who oversaw this auction. It was everyone who made it successful. It could not have happened without your interest and support. We thank you all for this a hundred times over.

The auction raised $36,073. A Happier Valentine’s Day I cannot remember!

We wish Brien a fast recovery. Good health is so valued especially when you become unwell. Your family, friends and neighbours are behind you on this journey. Knowing this will, we hope, help you through some tough days.

Civitan Alice Puddington

Event Chair

We are getting calls asking how to donate now that the auction is over.

Donations can be sent by e-transfer to treasurer@almontecivitan.com