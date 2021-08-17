Jennifer Noxon of Almonte’s Rhythm & Song Community Choir is collaborating with Tori Poe of 2leadchange and Susan Allan of Almonte’s Willaway Farms to present Connect Through Herd & Song: an Equine Facilitated Learning Retreat on Friday, September 10 from 6:30 – 8:30pm and Saturday, September 11 from 9:30am – 4:30pm. Cost is $275 + HST. This retreat will be held at Willaway Farms, 514 Ramsey Concession 12, Almonte. Experience with horses or singing is unnecessary. There is no riding of the horses. Participants only need to be curious and open to learning about themselves and others. Participants will engage with their voices and with the horses through guided activities and reflection. Space is limited. Register soon.

Experience the impact of non-verbal communication through horses. Explore your voice as a way of connecting with to others. Invite deep listening and attunement. Witness collective creativity. Deepen mind-body awareness. Revel in the sounds of beauty and nature. Invite curiosity and restore balance.

Questions? and Registration: Contact Tori poe@2leadchange.com

For more background info on the practitioners please visit:

Tori Poe 2leadchange.com

Jennifer Noxon jennifernoxon.com/choir

Susan Allan willawayfarm.com