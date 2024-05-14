ConnectWell Community Health seeks physician

Position Title: Physician

Program: Community Health Care

Location: Lanark

Term: 0.6 FTE, ongoing

Start Date: August 2024

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a Physician for 21 hours per week, beginning September 2024. This position will provide primary care services to clients of ConnectWell Community Health. ConnectWell values our staff who are vital to the delivery of quality care, and we are investing in staff wellbeing.

Position Summary:

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a dynamic Primary Care Physician to join our inter-professional team as an ongoing position. In addition to providing primary care in a multi-disciplinary setting, this position includes responsibilities for telephone on-call on a rotation basis.

ConnectWell is a community governed not-for-profit primary health care organization where services are provided by salaried interdisciplinary team members working to their fullest possible scope. ConnectWell’s work is collaboratively to enable people and communities to achieve and maintain their best possible health and social wellbeing.

As a fully accredited health centre, ConnectWell provides primary health care, health promotion and illness prevention services to individuals, families and the broader community. Our primary care team at ConnectWell – Lanark Site includes Family Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Registered Practical Nurses, Respiratory Therapist, Dietitian, Community Health Workers, Certified Diabetes Educators, Social Workers, Psychotherapist, Chiropodist, IT and Administrative Support.

ConnectWell – Lanark Site is located in Lanark Village – a beautiful setting in Eastern Ontario. Apart from being well known for its abundance of maple syrup, it is a paradise for nature lovers. There is a vibrant arts scene in the area with many cultural events and festivals to enjoy. An active musical theatrical and visual arts community enhances the quality of life in the area. Lanark Highlands is the largest municipality in Lanark County compromised of rural settlements, waterfront areas, and natural lands. ConnectWell Lanark site is located within 1 hour drive of Ottawa and 1.5 hours of Kingston.

For a complete job description, please visit our website at http://www.connectwell.ca

HOW TO APPLY: Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Applications should be sent by May 31, 2024 to the attend of Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

ConnectWell is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

ConnectWell Community Health is also committed to equity, diversity and inclusivity and we encourage applications from members of groups that have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples, Indigenous peoples, racialized persons/persons of colour and those who identify as women, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ persons.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID Vaccinations.