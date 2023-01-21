ConnectWell Community Health seeks Playgroup Programmer

Position Title: Playgroup Programmer

Program: Connections

Location: 30 Bennett Street, Carleton Place

Term: Part-Time, 21 hours/week (0.6 FTE), ongoing

Pay Range: $25.34 hr to $29.82 hr

Start Date: February 2023

ConnectWell Community Health is hiring! We are looking for an energetic person to join our Connections Team as a Playgroup Programmer. Your home office will be located in Carleton Place and play groups are hosted in Carleton Place, Perth and Smiths Falls. This is a part-time ongoing role that offers a comprehensive benefit package, including HOOPP.

Position Summary:

The Playgroup Programmer works in-group settings and individually with children 0-6 years of age and their parents, promoting child social interaction and personal development through play. The Playgroup Programmer supports parents to understand the importance early educational learning activities and school readiness.

Qualifications:

ECE or Family Supports Certificate or equivalent related field of post-secondary study

Minimum 2 years’ experience working with vulnerable families, children and low income groups

Experience with program planning and delivery for children 0-6 years

Demonstrated ability to work in a caring, supportive, and non-judgemental manner with vulnerable individuals and families while maintaining healthy boundaries

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to Director of Mental Health Services and Connections.

For a complete job description please visit the ConnectWell website at www.connectwell.ca

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is February 3, 2023. Applications should be sent to the attention of Leigh Gibson at lgibson@connectwell.ca

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Leigh Gibson at lgibson@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccinations (2 doses).

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: January 19, 2023