ConnectWell jobs: Resource Consultant, Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor

Position Title: Resource Consultant

Program: Lanark Early Integration Program

Location: Carleton Place

Term: Full time

Start Date: Apr 17/23 (or as agreed upon)

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a Special Needs Resource Consultant for 35 hours per week (1.0.FTE). This full time role includes a comprehensive benefit package and HOOPP (Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan)

Position Summary:

With a strong understanding of the best practices in teaching children with special needs, the Resource Consultant supports early childhood educators with training, modelling, coaching and strategies to promote the development of all children in early learning settings. Early Learning settings include: licensed child care programs, licensed home child care, camps and “children’s recreation programs” within the County of Lanark.

Qualifications/Position Requirements

Diploma in Early Childhood Education or equivalent. Registered and in good standing with the College of Early Childhood Education

ECE Resource Consultant Certificate preferred

French Language spoken and written preferred

Understanding best practices in teaching children with a variety of special needs.

An appreciation of supporting families with children with special needs.

Must have current driver’s license and use of a vehicle. Willing to travel to locations within Lanark County.

Excellent interpersonal, communication (oral and written) and presentation skills

Demonstrated ability to work effectively both independently and collaboratively within a multi-disciplinary team.

Ability to work flexible hours (occasional evenings and weekends) based on program needs

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the Program Coordinator.

For a complete job description, please visit www.connectwell.ca

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is March 10, 2023. Applications should be sent to the attention of Teri Mullins at tmullins@connectwell.ca.

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Teri Mullins at tmullins@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccinations (2 doses).

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: February 24, 2023

Position Title: Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor

Program: Mental Health

Location: Lanark

Term: 0.6 FTE Part time, ongoing

Start Date: ASAP

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor for 21 hours per week. This role includes a comprehensive benefit package and HOOPP (Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan).

Position Summary:

The Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor supports the functioning and independence of clients of ConnectWell Community Health and residents of Lanark County who are over the age of eighteen and seeking support for mental health issues. The Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor works within the values and objectives of ConnectWell Community Health and provides counselling services within a social determinant of health framework. This includes assessment, counselling, crisis intervention supports, and facilitation of mental health and wellness groups.

Qualifications/Potion Requirements:

A Master of Social Work, or a Masters of Arts in Professional Counseling with Clinical Counseling/Psychotherapy

Registration and member in good standing with the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers or College of Registered Psychotherapists of Ontario or other appropriate professional college(s), qualifying accepted

Complimentary education/experience to support the position. For example, trauma informed counselling, CBT, couples or families counselling, attachment, mindfulness, CBT, solution focused and narrative therapy and/or other current practice models in the theory/treatment of mental health challenges and trauma

Minimum of three years of experience working with clients who have mental health issues

Thorough knowledge of and proficiency in clinical assessment, psychosocial counseling techniques and therapeutic models of intervention.

Strong understanding of social determinants of health and their impacts on client lives

Ability to establish positive and supportive therapeutic relationships with clients

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Demonstrated non-judgmental attitude and a strong understanding of environmental and systemic issues affecting clients (ie. sexism, racism, poverty, disability)

Capable of working respectfully in a multi-disciplinary and inter-professional environment; fostering good working relationships

Commitment to understanding the complexities of community based healthcare in a rural setting

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the ConnectWell Community Health Director of Mental Health Services and Connections.

For a complete job description please visit our website @ https://connectwell.ca/join-us/

HOW TO APPLY: Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is 12-noon, Monday, March 13th , 2023. Applications should be sent to the attention of Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

If at any stage in the selection process you require accessibility accommodation, please contact Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccinations (2 doses).

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: February 24, 2023