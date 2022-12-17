Saturday, December 17, 2022
Classified AdsConnectWell seeks Enhanced Support Worker

ConnectWell seeks Enhanced Support Worker

Position Title:             Enhanced Support Worker

Program:                     Lanark Early Integration Program

Location:                    Almonte Daycare, Holy Name of Mary
Term:                          Hourly

Start Date:                  January 2023

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking an Enhanced Support Worker to work Monday, Tuesday and Friday, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Position Summary:

To provide support to children with special needs within a licensed childcare center.

Qualifications:

  • PSW, DSW and/or Experience working with children with medical needs
  • Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills
  • Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the program coordinator and childcare director.

For a complete job description, please visit www.Connectwell.ca

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is January 2, 2023. Applications should be sent to the attention of Teri Mullins at tmullins@connectwell.ca

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccinations.

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Teri Mullins at tmullins@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: Dec 15/22

