ConnectWell seeks Enhanced Support Worker

JOB POSTING – Internal & External Job Opportunity

Position Title: Enhanced Support Worker

Program: Lanark Early Integration Program

Location: Almonte Daycare, Holy Name of Mary

Term: Hourly

Start Date: November 2022

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking an Enhanced Support Worker to work Monday, Tuesday and Friday, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Position Summary:

To provide support to children with special needs within a licensed childcare center.

Qualifications:

PSW, DSW and/or Experience working with children with medical needs

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the program coordinator and childcare director.

For a complete job description, please visit www.Connectwell.ca

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is November 3, 2022. Applications should be sent to the attention of Teri Mullins at tmullins@connectwell.ca

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccinations.

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Teri Mullins at tmullins@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: October 26, 2022