ConnectWell seeks Human Resources Support

Position Title: Human Resources Support

Program: Human Resources, Corporate Services

Location: 30 Bennett Street, Carleton Place

Start Date: December 2022

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a contract worker with an attention to detail who will provide support transferring paper files to our HRIS database. This is a 3 month contract position with a flexible work schedule, for up to 20 hours/week.

Qualifications:

Familiar with Microsoft software (outlook, excel, & word)

Experience with Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) an asset

Ability to work in a confidential manner

High level of organization and attention to detail

Ability to prioritize

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication

How to Apply:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is November 18, 2022 at noon. Applications should be sent to the attention of Kim Lackey at klackey@connectwell.ca

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccinations.

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact us at 613-257-7619 to let us know how we can assist you.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.