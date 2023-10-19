ConnectWell seeks Manager, Finance & Accounting

Position Title: Manager, Finance & Accounting

Program: Corporate

Location: 30 Bennett Street, Carleton Place, ON

Term: Full-Time, 1.0 FTE

Start Date: November 2023

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a full-time Manager, Finance & Accounting, for 35 hrs weekly. This position includes a comprehensive benefit package and HOOPP.

Position Summary:

The Manager, Finance & Accounting is primarily responsible for providing oversight of the Finance and Accounting team within the framework of the ConnectWell vision, mission, values, and the strategic plan directions.

Qualifications:

Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA)

Post-secondary degree in public or business administration, commerce, accounting or related discipline or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Thorough knowledge and proficiency in all aspects of finance and accounting practices.

5 – 7 years of finance, accounting, payroll, and project management experience.

Minimum of three years of relevant supervisory experience, preferably within a multi-disciplinary team in a health care or social service setting.

High proficiency with Office 365, especially Excel.

Experience working in a not-for-profit, community-based health or social service agency, an asset

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the Director, Corporate Services.

For a complete job description please see our website https://connectwell.ca/join-us/careers/

Conditions of Employment:

Hours of work will be developed in collaboration with the successful candidate to ensure a healthy work-life balance. No vacation between – week after March break and the completion of the audit in May

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening which includes a Criminal Reference Check and proof of Covid 19 Vaccination (2nd dose).

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is October 30, 2023. Applications should be sent to the attention of Amy Vanderspank @ avanderspank@connectwell.ca

ConnectWell is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Amy Vanderspank @ avanderspank@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

ConnectWell Community Health is also committed to equity, diversity and inclusivity and we encourage applications from members of groups that have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples, Indigenous peoples, racialized persons/persons of colour and those who identify as women, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ persons.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: October 18, 2023