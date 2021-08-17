Position Title: Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor

Program: Mental Health

Location: Lanark and Carleton Place

Term of appointment: Part time

Start Date: ASAP

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor for 14 hours per week.

Position Summary:

The Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor supports the functioning and independence of clients of ConnectWell Community Health and residents of Lanark County who are over the age of eighteen and seeking support for mental health issues. The Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor works within the values and objectives of ConnectWell Community Health and provides counselling services within a social determinants of health framework. This includes assessment, counselling, crisis intervention supports, and facilitation of mental health and wellness groups.

Qualifications:

A Master of Social Work, or a Masters of Arts in Professional Counseling with Clinical Counseling/Psychotherapy

Complimentary education to support the position. For example, trauma informed counselling, CBT, couples or families counselling

Minimum of three years of experience working with clients who have mental health issues

Thorough knowledge of and proficiency in clinical assessment, psychosocial counseling techniques and therapeutic models of intervention.

Additional training/experience in attachment, mindfulness, CBT, solution focused and narrative therapy and/or other current practice models in the theory/treatment of mental health challenges and trauma

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the Director of Health Services.

For a complete job posting and description, please contact Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

HOW TO APPLY: Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is Friday, August 27, 2021. Applications should be sent to the attention of Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

If at any stage in the selection process you require accessibility accommodation, please contact Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.