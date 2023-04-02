ConnectWell seeks new Board and committee members

ConnectWell Community Health is a fully accredited charitable organization, governed by a community-based Board of Directors. We are seeking new members to join our Board or to serve as community members on one of our Board committees.

ConnectWell focuses on improving the health and well-being of individuals, families and the broader community. We provide a broad range of developmental and respite services, primary care and allied health services, mental health and peer supports, and health promotion and community development initiatives across rural Lanark, Renfrew and Leeds and Grenville Counties. We pay special attention to the needs and concerns of people in our communities who are more vulnerable, marginalized or isolated.

We strive to create a board that reflects the diversity within our community, and we encourage applicants who come from equity-deserving groups to serve on our Board. Knowledge or experience in the following areas are considered assets in our recruitment efforts:

Governance of charitable organizations

Consensus-building and decision-making

Financial oversight and risk management

If you would like more information about the position, would like to receive an information package, or require an accommodation to fully participate in the application process, please contact Kara Symbolic at 613-259-2182 or by email at ksymbolic@connectwell.ca. Please visit our website at www.connectwell.ca to find out more about us.

You can also apply online by using this link https://connectwell.ca/connectwell-application-for-prospective-board-and-committee-members/

Applications are being accepted until 12:00 noon on Monday April 17, 2023.