Friday, September 9, 2022
Position Title:                    Program Assistant Program:                             Connections Location:                             Lanark County

ConnectWell seeks part-time Program Assistant

Position Title:                    Program Assistant

Program:                             Connections

Location:                             Lanark County 

Term:                                    3 months, Hourly Contract

Start Date:                          October 3, 2022

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a Program Assistant for 16 hours per week.   The work locations are Monday, Carleton Place from 9 am to 1 pm; Tuesday, Perth from 9 am to 1 pm; Wednesday, Carleton Place from noon to 4 pm; and Thursday, Smith Falls from 9 am to 1 pm.

Position Summary:

The Connections Program Assistant is responsible for supporting the delivery of playgroups in group settings with children 0-6 years of age.    The Program Assistant follows the weekly plan for playgroup delivery as set out by the Playgroup Facilitators.

Qualifications:

  • Secondary School diploma
  • Post-secondary training in child care or related program or a combination of equivalent experience and education
  • Experience working with children 0-6 years in a playgroup setting
  • Knowledge and understanding of the needs of vulnerable families, children and low income groups and those living in rural communities
  • Valid driver’s license and the use of a reliable vehicle
  • Ability to work independently and as a part of a team

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to Director of Mental Health Services and Connections.

For a complete job posting and description, please visit our website at ConnectWell.ca

HOW TO APPLY:   Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume no later than noon on September 21, 2022 to the attention of Leigh Gibson at lgibson@connectwell.ca

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID Vaccinations.

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Leigh Gibson at lgibson@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.  Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: September 8, 2022

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

