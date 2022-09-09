ConnectWell seeks part-time Program Assistant

Position Title: Program Assistant
Program: Connections
Location: Lanark County
Term: 3 months, Hourly Contract
Start Date: October 3, 2022
ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a Program Assistant for 16 hours per week. The work locations are Monday, Carleton Place from 9 am to 1 pm; Tuesday, Perth from 9 am to 1 pm; Wednesday, Carleton Place from noon to 4 pm; and Thursday, Smith Falls from 9 am to 1 pm.
Position Summary:
The Connections Program Assistant is responsible for supporting the delivery of playgroups in group settings with children 0-6 years of age. The Program Assistant follows the weekly plan for playgroup delivery as set out by the Playgroup Facilitators.
Qualifications:
- Secondary School diploma
- Post-secondary training in child care or related program or a combination of equivalent experience and education
- Experience working with children 0-6 years in a playgroup setting
- Knowledge and understanding of the needs of vulnerable families, children and low income groups and those living in rural communities
- Valid driver’s license and the use of a reliable vehicle
- Ability to work independently and as a part of a team
Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to Director of Mental Health Services and Connections.
For a complete job posting and description, please visit our website at ConnectWell.ca
HOW TO APPLY: Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume no later than noon on September 21, 2022 to the attention of Leigh Gibson at lgibson@connectwell.ca
An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID Vaccinations.
If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Leigh Gibson at lgibson@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you. Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
Posting Date: September 8, 2022