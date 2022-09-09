ConnectWell seeks part-time Program Assistant

Position Title: Program Assistant

Program: Connections

Location: Lanark County

Term: 3 months, Hourly Contract

Start Date: October 3, 2022

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a Program Assistant for 16 hours per week. The work locations are Monday, Carleton Place from 9 am to 1 pm; Tuesday, Perth from 9 am to 1 pm; Wednesday, Carleton Place from noon to 4 pm; and Thursday, Smith Falls from 9 am to 1 pm.

Position Summary:

The Connections Program Assistant is responsible for supporting the delivery of playgroups in group settings with children 0-6 years of age. The Program Assistant follows the weekly plan for playgroup delivery as set out by the Playgroup Facilitators.

Qualifications:

Secondary School diploma

Post-secondary training in child care or related program or a combination of equivalent experience and education

Experience working with children 0-6 years in a playgroup setting

Knowledge and understanding of the needs of vulnerable families, children and low income groups and those living in rural communities

Valid driver’s license and the use of a reliable vehicle

Ability to work independently and as a part of a team

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to Director of Mental Health Services and Connections.

For a complete job posting and description, please visit our website at ConnectWell.ca

HOW TO APPLY: Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume no later than noon on September 21, 2022 to the attention of Leigh Gibson at lgibson@connectwell.ca

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID Vaccinations.

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Leigh Gibson at lgibson@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you. Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: September 8, 2022