ConnectWell seeks part-time receptionists

JOB POSTING

Position Title: Receptionist

Location: 30 Bennett Street, Carleton Place

Term of appointment: Part-Time, 0.5 FTE (2 positions)

Start Date: May 2024

ConnectWell Community Health is hiring two part-time Receptionists. These positions will be 17.5 hrs/weekly and include a comprehensive benefit package, including HOOPP.

Position Summary:

The Receptionist provides the initial and ongoing telephone and personal reception services to clients, business contacts and community residents by providing courteous and professional assistance to the Agency’s clientele and associates. Clerical and some administrative duties are required.

Qualifications:

Reception experience in a social service or non-profit organization

Demonstrated ability to be flexible, organized, self-started and possess excellent interpersonal & problem solving skills

Knowledge and experience of computer software programs and proficiency in the use of computers

Ability to work independently and as a member of an administrative support team

Knowledge of health, social & developmental services

Ability to perform well with multiple demands and unpredictable days

Adherence to confidentiality of agency matters

Maintain a non-judgmental attitude

Excellent organizational skills, judgement, tact & problem solving skills

Willingness to take on office administration duties as requested

Willingness to be deployed to assist other programs within the organization as required,

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to Office Administrator.

For a complete job posting and description please visit our website @ https://connectwell.ca/join-us/

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is May 15, 2024. Applications should be sent to the attention of Chelsea Ballinger at cballinger@connectwell.ca

ConnectWell is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Chelsea Ballinger to let us know how we can assist you.

ConnectWell Community Health is also committed to equity, diversity and inclusivity and we encourage applications from members of groups that have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples, Indigenous peoples, racialized persons/persons of colour and those who identify as women, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ persons.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccination.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.