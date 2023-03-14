ConnectWell seeks Registered Nurse (RN)

Position Title: Registered Nurse (RN) Program: Health

Location: Lanark

Term: Full time

Start Date: ASAP

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a 1.0FTE Registered Nurse to join our inter-professional team. This is an ongoing position.

Position Summary:

The Primary Care Registered Nurse (RN) promotes the health of individuals, families and the community we serve. Working within a multidisciplinary team, the RN will identify and promote care decisions that build on the capacity that is inherent in the individual or the community served. The RN provides direct primary care nursing to clients, provides clinical support to the inter-disciplinary team of practitioners and promotes and facilitates clinical, educational and health promotion programs. The RN ensures that the medical equipment, clinical supplies and resources that support the health team are readily available, well organized and maintained as appropriate.

Qualifications:

Education:

BScN preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

Current registration with the College of Nurses of Ontario

Professional Experience:

3 to 5 years of experience preferably working in a multi-disciplinary team

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Excellent health assessment and clinical

Demonstrated ability to work effectively as a member of an inter-disciplinary

Experience in the development and delivery of health education and health promotion

Excellent communication skills, both oral and

Excellent organizational and interpersonal

Experience and understanding of rural communities and rural health

ConnectWell Community Health is a fully accredited organization providing health and community programs. ConnectWell Community Health is a HOOPP employer.

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the Director of Primary Care.

For a complete job posting and description, please visit our website: https://connectwell.ca/join-us/

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is March 24, 2023. Applications should be sent to the attention of Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact

Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccination (2 doses).

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.