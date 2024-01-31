ConnectWell seeks Respite Worker

Position Title: Respite Worker

Program: Respite Services

Location: Perth & Carleton Place

Term: February 2024 to November 4, 2024, 35 hrs/week (1.0 FTE)

Start Date: February 2024

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a full time, contract Respite Worker to work in our Adult Day Service & Respite Home Program. This position includes a comprehensive benefit package and HOOPP.

Position Summary:

Duties include providing direct care support to individuals with complex medical, physical and developmental needs as part of a team of support professionals. This role is predominately supporting our client needs Monday to Friday, but there can be an occasional need to fill time outside of the standard work week hours.

Qualifications:

Diploma or Degree in one of the Social Sciences or Health related field or combined education & experience

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication

Substantial and proven experience in working with adults with special needs. As well as experience working within day program and respite/share care environments.

Work independently as well as part of a multidisciplinary team

Function as part of a support team for residential & Share Care respite programs

Provide personal tasks as required for individuals being supported

Implementation of individualized goals and objectives including medical & behavior protocols.

Flexibility in completion of job related tasks

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the Program Coordinator.

For a complete job description please see our website Connectwell.ca

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccinations (2 doses).

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is February 9, 2024. Applications should be sent to the attention of Sarah Mattey, smattey@connectwell.ca

ConnectWell is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Sarah Mattey @ smattey@connectwell.ca.to let us know how we can assist you.

ConnectWell Community Health is also committed to equity, diversity and inclusivity and we encourage applications from members of groups that have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples, Indigenous peoples, racialized persons/persons of colour and those who identify as women, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ persons.