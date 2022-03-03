ConnectWell seeks Share Care Programmer

Position Title: Share Care Programmer

Program: Respite

Location: Smith Falls Children’s Respite Home

Term: Hourly

Start Date: March 2022

ConnectWell Community Health is Share Care Programmers for hourly contract positions.

Position Summary:

We are looking for dedicated, compassionate and reliable staff to provide support to children and that have complex medical, physical and/or developmental needs as part of a team of support professionals. Services will be provided within our Smith Falls Children’s Respite Home.

This is a unique postion that includes a split shift. Hours of support are from 2pm to 10am the following day, from Monday afternoon to Thursday morning inclusive, every 2nd week.

Qualifications:

Diploma or Degree in one of the Social Sciences or related experience (or working towards)

Experience working with children/youth with special needs and experience working within a respite environment

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication

Able to provide a safe, fun and stimulating experience for individuals

Work independently as well as part of a multidisciplinary team

Complete personal tasks as required such as feeding, bathing and medication administration

Implementation of individualized goals and objectives including medical & behavior protocols

Flexibility in completion of job related tasks

Access to a vehicle and 2 million liability insurance

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the Respite Home Coordinator.

For a complete job description please see our website Connectwell.ca

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccination.

HOW TO APPLY: Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is March 18, 2022. Applications should be sent to the attention of Christine Crampton (ccrampton@connectwell.ca).

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Christine Crampton (ccrampton@connectwell.ca) to let us know how we can assist you.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: February 28, 2022