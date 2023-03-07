ConnectWell seeks Summer Program Facilitators

Position Title: Summer Program Facilitators, multiple positions available:
- Team Lead
- Summer Program Facilitator, Enhanced Support
- Senior Summer Program Facilitator
- Junior Summer Program Facilitator
Program: Respite/Autism Services
Location: Carleton Place, Smiths Falls, Prescott
Term: 2-4 month contract, 35 hrs/week (with possibility of extension)
Start Date: As early as May 1, or as agreed upon with successful candidates
Are you looking for multi-disciplinary experience working collaboratively with a variety of professionals? Are you ready to have a great summer while supporting amazing kids?
ConnectWell Community Health is seeking interested candidates with education in one of the following areas: Early Childhood Educator, Educational Assistant, Communicative Disorders Assistant, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Child and Youth Worker or ABA Therapist (or related).
Position Summary: ConnectWell has exciting opportunities in our Summer Programs. We are looking for post-secondary students, recent graduates and experienced professionals to facilitate our Summer Programs for children and youth.
Qualifications:
- A degree or diploma (or working towards) in Early Childhood Education, Communicative Disorders Assistant, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Behavioural Science, Developmental Service Worker, or Autism Services or equivalent experience
- Ability to prioritize tasks and strong time management skills
- Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication
- Enthusiasm for providing a fun and energetic program for children and youth!
Key Responsibilities
- Plan and participate in daily summer program activities
- Work collaboratively with a team of supervisory professionals (Speech-Language Pathologists, Occupational Therapists, BCBA, Behaviour Consultants)
- Creatively problem-solve to provide solutions to issues as they arise
- Other duties as assigned during program hours
Work Conditions
- Occasional light lifting and moving while working directly with active children
- May involve transporting clients in personal vehicle
- Interaction with coworkers, clients and their families
- Daily light cleaning duties following services
Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the Summer Program leadership team
ConnectWell offers a competitive rate of pay for summer programs, which will be commensurate with experience, position and professional designation/education.
HOW TO APPLY:
Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position to Stephanie MacGregor at smacgregor@connectwell.ca . The application deadline is Friday, March 27, 2023 at 4:00pm.
If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Stephanie MacGregor at smacgregor@connectwell.ca or call 613-257-7121 to let us know how we can assist you.
An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and proof of 2 COVID-19 vaccinations. First Aid and CPR, as well as CPI training will be a condition of employment and can be provided to successful candidates.
Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
Posting Date: Monday, March 6, 2023