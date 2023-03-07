ConnectWell seeks Summer Program Facilitators

Position Title: Summer Program Facilitators, multiple positions available:

Team Lead

Summer Program Facilitator, Enhanced Support

Senior Summer Program Facilitator

Junior Summer Program Facilitator

Program: Respite/Autism Services

Location: Carleton Place, Smiths Falls, Prescott

Term: 2-4 month contract, 35 hrs/week (with possibility of extension)

Start Date: As early as May 1, or as agreed upon with successful candidates

Are you looking for multi-disciplinary experience working collaboratively with a variety of professionals? Are you ready to have a great summer while supporting amazing kids?

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking interested candidates with education in one of the following areas: Early Childhood Educator, Educational Assistant, Communicative Disorders Assistant, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Child and Youth Worker or ABA Therapist (or related).

Position Summary: ConnectWell has exciting opportunities in our Summer Programs. We are looking for post-secondary students, recent graduates and experienced professionals to facilitate our Summer Programs for children and youth.

Qualifications:

A degree or diploma (or working towards) in Early Childhood Education, Communicative Disorders Assistant, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Behavioural Science, Developmental Service Worker, or Autism Services or equivalent experience

Ability to prioritize tasks and strong time management skills

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication

Enthusiasm for providing a fun and energetic program for children and youth!

Key Responsibilities

Plan and participate in daily summer program activities

Work collaboratively with a team of supervisory professionals (Speech-Language Pathologists, Occupational Therapists, BCBA, Behaviour Consultants)

Creatively problem-solve to provide solutions to issues as they arise

Other duties as assigned during program hours

Work Conditions

Occasional light lifting and moving while working directly with active children

May involve transporting clients in personal vehicle

Interaction with coworkers, clients and their families

Daily light cleaning duties following services

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the Summer Program leadership team

ConnectWell offers a competitive rate of pay for summer programs, which will be commensurate with experience, position and professional designation/education.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position to Stephanie MacGregor at smacgregor@connectwell.ca . The application deadline is Friday, March 27, 2023 at 4:00pm.

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Stephanie MacGregor at smacgregor@connectwell.ca or call 613-257-7121 to let us know how we can assist you.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and proof of 2 COVID-19 vaccinations. First Aid and CPR, as well as CPI training will be a condition of employment and can be provided to successful candidates.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: Monday, March 6, 2023