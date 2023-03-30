ConnectWell seeks Therapeutic Riding Instructor

Position Title: Therapeutic Riding Instructor

Program: Therapeutic Riding

Location: Almonte, Ontario

Term: Hourly

Start Date: May 2023

ConnectWell Therapeutic Riding is seeking an experienced Therapeutic Riding instructor to join our team. We are looking for a part time employee for approximately 5 hrs to 10 hrs each week.

Position Summary:

The ideal candidate must have solid equine experience working with horses.

Duties include:

Regular horse maintenance and care

General farm labor

Groom horses and tack up including leg wraps

Bathe horses

Hold horses for the vet and farrier for treatment

General chores and protocols for cleaning

Outside landscaping as required (cut thorns, whipper snip, mend fence etc.)

Be available for training and meetings

Qualifications:

Strong understanding and comfort level working with disabilities and limitations

Rider Level 1 (minimum)

Ability to work as a team, attend weekly meetings, do individualized reports

The ability to plan and execute a riding lesson with minimum supervision

Be able to work inside, outside regardless of the weather or extreme temperatures

Familiarity with lameness, treatments, and the ability to administer medications and appropriate bandaging and first aid (Equine first aid training will be provided)

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to Program Coordinator.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is April 14, 2023. Applications should be sent to the attention of Amy Booth at abooth@connectwell.ca

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Amy Booth at abooth@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and providing proof of COVID Vaccinations (2 doses).

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: March 29, 2023