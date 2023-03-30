ConnectWell seeks Therapeutic Riding Instructor

Position Title: Therapeutic Riding Instructor
Program: Therapeutic Riding
Location: Almonte, Ontario
Term: Hourly
Start Date: May 2023
ConnectWell Therapeutic Riding is seeking an experienced Therapeutic Riding instructor to join our team. We are looking for a part time employee for approximately 5 hrs to 10 hrs each week.
Position Summary:
The ideal candidate must have solid equine experience working with horses.
Duties include:
- Regular horse maintenance and care
- General farm labor
- Groom horses and tack up including leg wraps
- Bathe horses
- Hold horses for the vet and farrier for treatment
- General chores and protocols for cleaning
- Outside landscaping as required (cut thorns, whipper snip, mend fence etc.)
- Be available for training and meetings
Qualifications:
- Strong understanding and comfort level working with disabilities and limitations
- Rider Level 1 (minimum)
- Ability to work as a team, attend weekly meetings, do individualized reports
- The ability to plan and execute a riding lesson with minimum supervision
- Be able to work inside, outside regardless of the weather or extreme temperatures
- Familiarity with lameness, treatments, and the ability to administer medications and appropriate bandaging and first aid (Equine first aid training will be provided)
- Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills
- Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication
Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to Program Coordinator.
HOW TO APPLY:
Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is April 14, 2023. Applications should be sent to the attention of Amy Booth at abooth@connectwell.ca
If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Amy Booth at abooth@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.
An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and providing proof of COVID Vaccinations (2 doses).
Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
Posting Date: March 29, 2023