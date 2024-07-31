Connor Durack — obituary

Durack, Connor Edward

Born 7 June 1986

Of Ashton, Ontario and formerly of Almonte, Ontario.

Devoted and loved husband of May Punzalan. Proud father of Isla and Hayden. Sadly missed by his parents Frank and Norma Durack of Almonte, Ontario and will always be remembered by his sister Kristen (Shawn Helmes). Survived by his in-laws Raisa (Philip Rowland), Ruben (Camille) Punzalan, as well as his in-laws who reside in the Philippines. Special uncle to Elliana, Avelyn, and Fairyn Helmes as well as Olivia, Jade and Indy Punzalan. Connor will also be survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

Private family visitation with interment at the Auld Kirk Cemetery (Almonte, ON.)

A Celebration of Connor’s Life will be held in the Almonte Civitan Hall on Sunday Aug 4th, 2024 from 1 pm to 4 pm.

