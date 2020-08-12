Are you young at heart but perhaps not as young as you once were? Thinking of dusting off your old bike that’s been hanging in the garage for too long? Have you just bought a bicycle or ebike and want to get back riding? Try out the OVRT? Perhaps you like the exercise of riding but crave the social connection of going with others?

Carebridge Community Support is partnering with local seniors’ cycling group The RIMM Rovers (RIMM -Riding in Mississippi Mills). Carebridge is looking at innovative seniors wellness activities that meet Covid 19 protocols as part of their Stan Mills Seniors Active Living Centre. The Rimm Rovers has been offering social rides for older adults of varying ages and abilities for years and do their best to make sure rides are offered that suit folks travelling at different speeds over different distances.

We want to hear what works best for you to make sure we are as inclusive as can be. You are not alone. Come for a brief meeting in the Almonte Public Library parking lot before the next ride on Thursday August 13, 2020. Meeting at 8:30 am. Ride shortly after 9.

We hope to see you there.