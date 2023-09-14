ConnectWell seeks Facilitator for Fathering Group

Position Title: Facilitator for Fathering Group

Program: Connections

Location: Carleton Place

Term: Hourly, October 2023 to June 2024

Start Date: ASAP

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a dynamic and energetic facilitator who is highly experienced working with fathers for a weekly evening Fathering Group with ConenctWell Connections Program. This position will be up to 7 hours per week allowing time to plan and research for upcoming weekly meeting.

Position Summary:

The Facilitator for Fathering Group works with Connections Program co-leads, to co-facilitate an in-person group for fathers who are parenting children 0-6 years. Topics focus on fathering, parenting, healthy relationships, child brain development, coping mechanisms and raising self esteem in parents and their children.

The Facilitator for Fathering Group works within the values and objectives of ConnectWell Community Health to deliver a dynamic and engaging group to support people in their role as fathers.

Qualifications:

Post-secondary education in social service, health, child development or a related discipline

Minimum 3 years’ experience working with vulnerable families, children, and low-income groups, people with mental health issues including substance use and intimate partner violence

Significant experience in group facilitation

Demonstrated ability working with fathers in a group settings

Knowledge and understanding of the needs of vulnerable, high-risk individuals and families across the age continuum

Knowledge and understanding of dynamics of family functioning, child development, poverty issues, substance abuse, unhealthy relationships including trauma and interpersonal violence against women and children

Demonstrated ability to work in a caring, supportive, and non-judgmental manner with vulnerable individuals and families while maintaining healthy boundaries

Demonstrated ability to work within a social determinant of health framework

Demonstrated ability to work independently and manage time effectively

Strong organizational skills

Knowledge of the culture and needs of a rural community

Excellent communication and group facilitation skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a team environment

Current Vulnerable sector check

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the ConnectWell Community Health Director of Mental Health Services and Connections.

For a complete job description please see our website https://connectwell.ca/join-us/careers/

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccination.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is September 25, 2023. Applications should be sent to the attention of Leigh Gibson at lgibson@connectwell.ca

ConnectWell is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Leigh Gibson at lgibson@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

ConnectWell Community Health is also committed to equity, diversity and inclusivity and we encourage applications from members of groups that have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples, Indigenous peoples, racialized persons/persons of colour and those who identify as women, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ persons.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: September 11, 2023