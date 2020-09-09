by Susan Hanna

This is a delicious vegetarian salad from Bon Appetit that feeds a crowd. Cook Israeli couscous, which is small pasta about the size of peas. Grill fresh corn and slices of Halloumi cheese (or cook in a cast iron or grill pan on top of the stove). Remove the kernels from the cobs and toss with the couscous, halloumi, scallions, herbs and toasted walnuts. Toss with a lemon and wine vinegar dressing and enjoy.

Serves 8

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the nuts and Halloumi for preservatives. I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar. Use freshly squeezed lemon juice. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup (250 ml) walnuts

1 cup (250 ml) Israeli couscous

Kosher salt

4 ears of corn, husked

2 tablespoons (30 ml) plus ¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil, divided

Freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces (226 g) Halloumi cheese, sliced lengthwise ¾-inch (1.9-cm) thick

3 scallions, thinly sliced

½ cup (125 ml) coarsely chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup (60 ml) basil leaves

¼ cup (60 ml) mint leaves

2 tablespoons (30 ml) fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons (30 ml) or more white wine vinegar

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 F (177 C). Toast walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet, tossing once, until golden brown, 8–10 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely chop.

Cook Israeli couscous in a large pot of boiling salted water according to package directions. Drain (do not rinse) and spread out on a baking sheet to let cool.

Prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Rub corn with 1 Tbsp. (15 ml) oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 8–10 minutes. Transfer to a platter and let cool.

Meanwhile, brush cheese with 1 Tbsp. (15 ml) oil and grill, turning once, until lightly charred in spots, about 5 minutes. Transfer to platter with corn; let cool.

Cut kernels from cobs and place in a large bowl. Add scallions, parsley, basil, mint, walnuts, and couscous. Using your hands, tear Halloumi into bite-size pieces; add to bowl and toss to combine. Add lemon juice, vinegar, and remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) oil. Toss to coat; season with salt, pepper, and more vinegar, if desired.

From Bon Appetit