by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Bon Appetit tops cooked pasta with a sauce of sausage, garlic, basil, corn, butter and Parmesan. While the pasta cooks, brown the sausage and set aside. Cook garlic, wilt basil and cook corn until tender. Add cooked pasta, butter, pasta cooking water and Parmesan. Return sausage to pot, stir to blend the ingredients, season and serve. Cook’s note: I used hot Italian sausage instead of sweet Italian sausage.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for sausages made without additives or preservatives – I used Free From brand. Check the red pepper flakes to make sure they don’t contain colour. Use butter that contains only cream, with no colour added. Genuine Parmesan cheese is additive-free; look for the name of the cheese stamped on the rind. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

12 oz. (340 g) rigatoni, spaghetti, or any pasta you have on hand

Kosher salt

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb. (454 g) sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 sprigs basil, plus 1 cup (250 ml) leaves for serving

½ tsp. (2.5 ml) Aleppo-style pepper or other mild red pepper flakes

2 cups (500 ml) fresh corn kernels (from about 2 ears)

4 Tbsp. (60 ml) unsalted butter, cut into pieces

2 oz. (56 g) Parmesan, coarsely grated, plus more for serving

Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation:

Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente; drain, reserving 2 cups (500 ml) pasta cooking liquid. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot over medium-high. Add sausage and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through, 6–8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer sausage to a plate. Reduce heat to medium and cook garlic in same pot, stirring occasionally, until light golden around edges, about 2 minutes. Add basil sprigs and Aleppo-style pepper; cook, stirring, until basil is wilted, about 1 minute. Add corn and ½ cup (125 ml) water to pot and cook, stirring often, until corn is mostly tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in pasta and 1 cup (250 ml) pasta cooking liquid. Then add butter and cook, stirring, until butter is melted and sauce is smooth and creamy. Add 2 oz. (56 g) Parmesan in several additions, stirring after each addition until sauce is smooth. Return sausage to pot and cook, adding a splash or two more of cooking liquid if needed to loosen sauce, until flavors meld, about 1 minute. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Divide pasta among shallow bowls; top with basil leaves and more Parmesan.

From Bon Appetit