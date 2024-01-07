Correction to article about heritage award

CORRECTION: In a previous article about the heritage award given to Fran Kronstal for renovations to the building at 58-60 Mill Street, Fran was quoted as saying that the previous owner, Ed Nicolson, bought the building for $190,000 in cash in a paper bag he gave to Evelyn Wheeler.

This was not correct. Evelyn Wheeler did not accept any cash in respect of the purchase of the Mill Street building. This would be contrary to regulations governing the legal profession. Real estate transactions in Ontario are completed by lawyers who receive funds by bank draft, certified cheque or a bank transfer of funds.

We apologize to Ms. Wheeler for the error.