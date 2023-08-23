Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Corridor Gallery featured artists: Maurice & Emily Séguin

THE LIVING GALLERY

There are those unique individuals in this world, those who come into our lives offering friendship, inspiration, wisdom and deep gratitude.  The father, daughter artists Maurice E. Séguin and Emily Marie Séguin are just such people. We, at the Corridor Gallery, are proud to feature their art and share their visions through the exhibit entitled “The Living Gallery”.

Emily and Maurice’s fundamental message to all of us is:

“Every being on the Land is living and has Spirit – People, Animals, Fish, Birds, Bugs, Trees, Plants, Stones, Water.  We are all related, and we have a duty of care for each other.”

Combining the prints of Maurice’s painted works with Emily’s pressed floral pieces and beaded designs, their intention is to inspire critical awareness, a return to the Land and nurture an eagerness to learn from Her. They understand that, now more than ever before, it is crucial to engage in conversations and preservation efforts of our earthly home for current and future generations.

Please come and discover Emily and Maurice’s exhibition, spend time to see beyond their brilliant artistic talent and understand the deeper messages and meanings that are represented.

For more information and prices please go to:

https://emily-marie-seguin.myshopify.com

The exhibition is now on until October 14, 2023, at the Corridor Gallery, Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch

“Remember to walk gently on the Land – there are tiny beings alive and at work in the grass and under the soil.  Remember to thank the Land and those who protect Her.”
 M. & E. Séguin

