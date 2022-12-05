Corridor Gallery’s December Exhibition EXCEPTIONAL

by Ingrid Kadoke

The Mississippi Mills Library – Almonte Branch is thrilled to unveil the latest Corridor Gallery exhibition – EXCEPTIONAL – just in time for the festive season.

Almonte is a town known for being home to many exceptional artists. They are a vibrant part of our local community and are often the first to be called upon to support local fundraising efforts. When the call went out seeking local visual artists to present an exclusive holiday exhibition in support of the Almonte Library, we were delighted with the response.

The works on display represent over a dozen creators and reflect a diversity of vision through a broad variety of media. Each piece is perfect for holiday gift-giving and has been donated so that all sales go directly to the library to fund community programming.

Support local this holiday season with a piece from this EXCEPTIONAL exhibition.

The exhibition will be on display at the Corridor Gallery in the Mississippi Mills Library – Almonte Branch until the end of December. Purchases can be made at the Library with payment via cash or cheque.