by Ingrid Kadoke

Continuing the tradition of showcasing local and regional artists, the Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch’s Corridor Gallery is presenting “Rooted in the Sky” an exhibition of original works by Chris Cavan.

Chris moved to Almonte in the Autumn of 2014 and immediately fell in love with the town, the people, and the creative energy that the Mississippi Mills community is known for.

Inspired by the style and techniques of the Impressionists as well as the Group of Seven and contemporaries, Chris works with water colours, acrylics, and mixed media. She translates her passion for natural elements into evocative and reflective works, each piece capturing a unique essence of her forest subjects. Focusing on trees, rooted on earth, and reaching towards the sky, Chris explores the relationship between solid ground, flowing water and changing skies. Visual metaphors that echo our inherent need for both grounding and growth. Through her images we are reminded of the strength and grandeur of the natural environment and the power of creative expression.

Many of Chris’s works are for sale and would make beautiful gifts this holiday season. A percentage of all sales go to the Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch to help support library programs and activities. Spend some time to enjoy this exhibition, on display until January 15, 2022, and please take a moment to share your comments in the guest book.

Library hours:

Monday 10 AM – 5 PM

Tuesday 10 AM – 7 PM

Wednesday 10 AM – 5 PM

Thursday 10 AM – 7 PM Friday 10 AM – 5 PM

Saturday 10 AM – 2 PM

Sunday Closed

For more information about the Corridor Gallery, please contact ikadoke@me.com