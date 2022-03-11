Friday, March 11, 2022
Council meetings open to the public again

Mayor Lowry shares this note:

We are welcoming the public back to in-person meetings! Starting this Tuesday, the gallery will be open.

Seating will be spaced out and masks are required. Because of limited seating, we’re asking people to pre-register by Monday at 4 pm: https://forms.mississippimills.ca/…/Public-Gallery…

Our meetings will continue to be live-streamed with some staff participating virtually.

  • There will be some big items to discuss on Tuesday! Council’s Agenda include:
  • Affordable Housing, Attainable Housing and Housing Supply Direction Report
  • Community Benefits Charges by-law Direction Report
  • Site Plan Control: Mill Valley (Seniors Housing)
  • Declare Surplus and Prepare for Sale: Old Registry Office

The Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting is held immediately after our Council Meeting. This is where most discussion occurs. Items approved at COW will go to the next Council meeting for final approval. Tuesday’s COW Agenda includes:

  • Annual Drinking Water System Report
  • Community Awards Policy
  • Lame Duck Council Restrictions
  • Notice of Motion: Municipal Vaccine Policy

Both agendas are available here:

https://events.mississippimills.ca/council

The link to the live stream will be posted at 6:00pm and is also available to be watched later.

