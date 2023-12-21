Couple seeks long-term rental in the area

We’re a semi-retired couple, non-smokers, no pets, financially stable, looking for a nice long-term rental in the Almonte area starting in spring 2024. We’re hoping some readers of the Millstone have some leads for us.

We’re looking two bedrooms and a usable basement or den for a work-from-home office.

About us: We were homeowners in Kingston for 25 years but sold two years ago to live in Nova Scotia as an extended working holiday. We’re returning to Ontario to be close to family in Stittsville, Ottawa, and Northern Ontario. Our target move time is April-May.

Thank you for any leads or contacts! Text: 613-328-0890