The Health Unit’s COVID-19 Distribution and Administration Roll Out Plan identifies the approximate times when people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark can receive the vaccine. This plan aligns with the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan.

Who is eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine in LGL now and how do they book an appointment?

As of March 15, 2021 the following groups are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine:

Health Care Worker – Highest Priority*

Health Care Worker – Very High Priority*

Health Care Worker – High Priority*

Staff and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors (e.g., assisted living)

Adults born in 1941 or before (80+)

All Indigenous Adults born in 1966 or before

Adult recipients of chronic home care

Please check the eligibility tool to see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. We will be updating the tool regularly so you will be able to find out when you can receive the vaccine.

How to book an appointment

A Leeds, Grenville and Lanark booking system was developed to allow individuals in eligible groups in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the provincial booking system was available. A local call centre has been established through a partnership between the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville, Lanark County and the Health Unit to help eligible people book into a vaccine clinic in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

Anyone who meets the eligibility criteria for the groups above can book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine by:

Calling our local Leeds, Grenville, Lanark Booking Centre toll-free at 1-844-369-1234 . Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 7 days a week.

our local Leeds, Grenville, Lanark Booking Centre toll-free at . Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 7 days a week. Emailing covid@healthunit.org. Provide your name, eligibility group, date of birth, and preferred clinic location(s) and a phone number. Due to the volume of email, it may take several days to reply.

Please only call or email if you are eligible to receive vaccine. If you have any health concerns, it is always best to speak with your health care provider.

Additional provincial booking option for Adults born in 1941 or earlier (ages 80+)

Adults born in 1941 or earlier (ages 80+) can also book by:

Using the Province’s new online booking tool at ontario.ca/bookvaccine

The online vaccine booking tool allows for someone to book your vaccination appointments on behalf of the person born on or before 1941. They can also use their email address to receive notification about the appointment time and place.

You can also call the Provincial Vaccine Information Line at 1-888-999-6488, open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first available appointments in the provincial booking system for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark will be for April 5 and beyond, as we continue to complete clinics with appointments that were already scheduled in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark booking system.

Only individuals who are eligible and who have booked an appointment will get their vaccine at the clinic. You will not be able to receive vaccine if you are not eligible or if you do not have an appointment.

Support for individuals who need to book a 2nd dose only, or reschedule a 2nd dose appointment

Individuals who have already received their 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine and need to book a 2nd dose; and individuals who need to reschedule a 2nd dose appointment can receive support by:

Sending an email to covid@healthunit.org

Provide your name, date of birth and details about your request and a phone number

Due to the volume of email, it may take several days to return your email

Family and Friend Support for Booking

If you have friends or family who are over 80 years old (were born in 1941 or earlier), ask them if they have had their vaccine or booked an appointment. Please consider helping these individuals to book their appointments, as some may not have online access or be comfortable booking online appointments.