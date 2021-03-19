Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Region Moving to Red – Control Level

Today the government of Ontario announced that the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region will move from the Yellow-Protect level to the Red-Control level of the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open COVID-19 Framework.

The move to the Red-Control level means that strengthened public health measures will come into effect in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Monday, March 22, at 12:01 a.m. The additional measures include all restrictions currently imposed under the Yellow – Protect level and additional restrictions. Additional restrictions include: