Friday, April 1, 2022

Almonte, Ontario

Craft sale, April 9

I am having another craft sale! Lots...

‘Michael Pittman: The Other Islands’ at Sivarulrasa Gallery 

Vernissage/Meet the Artist: Saturday April 9, 2pm-4pm. From...

Indigenous Voices Film Festival – free!

20-21 April 2022 Celebrate Indigenous Voices with National Canadian...
Craft sale, April 9

Craft sale, April 9

I am having another craft sale! Lots of new items, including maple syrup we are making right now, it is so delicious!! The sale is going to be in Almonte at 370 Tait McKenzie St. from 9-2 pm on April 9. Rain or shine.

There are lots of beautiful items even ones that are perfect for “that hard to buy for” person. I am not doing any pre-sales, sorry. I can accept cash or etransfer. Included is a  pictures of some of the current items and one from a previous sale.

I hope you can come and check it out!

Andrea

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

