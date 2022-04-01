Craft sale, April 9

I am having another craft sale! Lots of new items, including maple syrup we are making right now, it is so delicious!! The sale is going to be in Almonte at 370 Tait McKenzie St. from 9-2 pm on April 9. Rain or shine.

There are lots of beautiful items even ones that are perfect for “that hard to buy for” person. I am not doing any pre-sales, sorry. I can accept cash or etransfer. Included is a pictures of some of the current items and one from a previous sale.

I hope you can come and check it out!

Andrea