Crown and Pumpkin studio tour starts October 7

The Crown and Pumpkin Studio Tour returns for its 27th year on Thanksgiving Weekend, October 7 and 8, 10am to 4pm daily. The tour wends its way through Mississippi Mills, with 15 stops and 50+ artists in Almonte, Clayton and surrounding rural area.

The tour returns to its popular studio-visit format in addition to three group venues. Three artisanal businesses in Almonte host guest artists: Hummingbird Chocolate Makers, Dairy Distillery, producers of Vodkow vodka, and Duffield Design at its new storefront on Mill Street.

The historic Mill of Kintail is a new venue with one artist in the Museum and six in the Gatehouse. Cedar Hill Tree Farm welcomes six artists and there are five at Union Hall near Clayton. Each group stop offers a variety of creative work.

See demonstrations of glass blowing and bead making, basketry, felting, pottery, sculpture and special knitting techniques. Work includes painting, pottery, photography, mixed-media, jewellery, pewter, sculpture, woodwork, fibre arts, and leather work, as well as maple products, honey and natural beauty products and soaps.

See crownandpumpkin.com for details. Check out crownandpumpkin on Instagram and Facebook.