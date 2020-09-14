Attention all curlers: Do you want to curl this season? Have you been to our website lately? www.almonte.ovca.com, We have so much information on our site, including the return to curl guidelines to keep you safe, take a look.

The Almonte Curling Club is hoping to run a modified program of Curling this season. All Curlers are invited to join us by registering via our website or in person. On our website follow the link for registration forms and payment details. In person, members of our Executive will be at the Curling Club on Bridge Street on Thursday 17th Sept 7 – 9pm and Saturday 19th Sept 9 am-noon. Sadly our Learn2Curl, Junior and Novice programs are unavailable at this time.

The deadline for all registrations is noon, on Saturday, September 19.