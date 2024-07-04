 teensexonline.com
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Winner announced for hospital Win2024 grand prize

Win2024.ca grand prize winner announced along with...

Roger Strickland — obituary

Roger Matthew Strickland Roger Matthew Strickland passed away...

Pig roast at Clayton Community Hall, August 3

Saturday, August 3 2024, 4:30 to 6:30...
LivingCycle More update

Cycle More update

by Chris George
 Here are a few news items to share from the cycle MORE route. First, the launch event and inaugural ride was great in spite of the rain. Thank you to all those who came out to Hummingbird Chocolate early Saturday morning. Read about the event here: Sweet Beginnings!
 
Also, through this week you should be aware that there is a photo contest where you can win prizes of cash or chocolate. Snap some photos while cycling on the route and hashtag #cycleMOREroute! Check the details here: Social Media Photo Contest.
 
If you are have not already, please follow us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/cycleMOREroute/ and on Instagram www.instagram.com/morecycleroute/
 
Join with us and cycle MORE!

 

Mississippi & Ottawa Rivers Experience
Sweet Beginnings June 29-July 7 2024.png

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone