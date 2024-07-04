Cycle More update

by Chris George



Here are a few news items to share from the cycle MORE route. First, the launch event and inaugural ride was great in spite of the rain. Thank you to all those who came out to Hummingbird Chocolate early Saturday morning. Read about the event here: Sweet Beginnings!



Also, through this week you should be aware that there is a photo contest where you can win prizes of cash or chocolate. Snap some photos while cycling on the route and hashtag #cycleMOREroute! Check the details here: Social Media Photo Contest

If you are have not already, please follow us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ cycleMOREroute/ and on Instagram www.instagram.com/ morecycleroute/

Join with us and cycle MORE!